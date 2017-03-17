BIGBARN Radio Live

Missing 14 year old female found safe

Friday, 17 March 2017 08:12 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Update: Missing 14 year old found safe. Update time and date: 3-17-17 at 12:04 A.M.

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Gary Mehler is investigating a missing 14-year-old female juvenile case.

The juvenile is described as: Katie Nicole Seals age 14 of Line Creek Road, Lily, white female, 5 foot 7 inches,109 pounds, shoulder length brown colored hair, brown eyes, thin build, fair complexion. Blue jeans with rips on legs,navy blue Keds cloth tennis shoes, and a black hoodie. Last seen off Line Creek Road, approximately 6 miles south of London at 5:30 P.M.Wednesday evening March 15th, 2017.

Her whereabouts is unknown. Anyone with any information regarding this 14-year-old girl is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000. Information will be strictly confidential.

A picture of the missing girl is attached.

Investigation is continuing by Deputy Mehler.

