Sheriff John Root: The "War on Drugs" continues in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry along with Detective Kyle Gray arrested 2 individuals and took a juvenile into custody on Thursday afternoon March 16, 2017 at approximately 12:15 PM.

The arrests occurred at Corbin Manor Apartments off American Greeting Card Road, approximately 10 miles south of London while detectives were conducting an investigation there.

While detectives were there, they overheard an apparent domestic violence situation inside one of the apartments and tried to gain entry but were unable to. With assistance from Corbin Apts. management, detectives were able to make entry where they encountered both a male and female subject creating a disturbance. Following a brief struggle with investigating detectives, both subjects were taken into custody.

In addition, a 16-year-old female juvenile was found in possession of drug paraphernalia. This subject also created a disturbance there and attempted to assault investigating deputies.

As the investigation continued, Sheriff's detectives obtained a search warrant for the apartment and discovered a large quantity of Meth, Suboxone strips, Xanax bars, digital scales, plastic baggies, drug paraphernalia, and US currency.

The two adults arrested were identified as:

• Jamie Rummel age 34 of Corbin Manor Apartments, London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; trafficking in a controlled substance – third-degree – first offense; trafficking in a controlled substance – second-degree – second offense; prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; disorderly conduct – second degree; resisting arrest; assault-4th degree – domestic violence; and hindering prosecution or apprehension – second-degree.

• Steve Hebel age 31 of Line Creek Road, Lily charged with: with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; trafficking in a controlled substance – third-degree – first offense; trafficking in a controlled substance – second-degree – second offense; prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia ;disorderly conduct – second-degree; resisting arrest; assault 4th degree -domestic violence; and criminal trespassing – third-degree. This subject had been trespassed by management at Corbin Manor.

• Also taken into custody was a 16-year-old female juvenile from Corbin Manor Apartments, London charged with possession of drug paraphernalia; disorderly conduct – second-degree; resisting arrest; and two counts of attempted assault – third-degree – police officer is victim.

The two adults were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Inset photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo of contraband seized provided by Deputy Gilbert Acciardo.

Social services was called to the scene and with assistance from the CDW (court designated worker ) the 16-year-old female juvenile was detained and transported to the Breathitt County Juvenile Detention facility.

Assisting on the investigation and arrests were: Sgt. Brett Reeves, Deputy Brandon Broughton, and Deputy Shawn Jackson.

Investigations and drug arrests will continue by the Laurel County Sheriff's office on a daily basis in Laurel County.

Sheriff John Root stated that the "War on Drugs" continues in Laurel County.