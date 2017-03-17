Free booklet helps Kentuckians plan for college









FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentuckians planning for higher education will find “The College Circuit,” a booklet published by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA), to be a useful resource.

It can be used by students ranging in age from middle school to adults. Parents and counselors can also use it to help their students plan and pay for college. The booklet includes information about careers, college preparation, state and federal financial aid, tips for parents, online resources and a template for setting up a personal college plan.

Students and families will also find detailed information about the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) program. The booklet shows the steps involved in applying for federal student aid and provides guidance on borrowing student loans.

To request copies, please email publications@kheaa.com or use the order form on www.kheaa.com.

KHEAA is the state agency that administers KEES, need-based grants and other programs to help students pay for college.

For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit www.kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-7214.