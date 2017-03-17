Meth related arrest following pursuit in Whitley County





WCSD Press Release - Around 2 a.m. March 15, 2017, K9 Deputy Brian Hensley was providing extra patrol in the area of Corinth Road south of Corbin due to complaints of drug activity.

Dep. Hensley attempted to stop a red Chevrolet Corvette, which speeded off and turned onto Bacon Creek Road. In pursuit of the car, Dep. Hensley reached speeds in excess of 90 miles-per-hour. The Corvette eventually stopped on Bacon Creek Road and Dep. Hensley made contact with Billy J. Thomas, 45, of the Bee Creek community.

Whitley County E911 reported that Thomas was driving on a suspended or revoked license. Thomas was detained, and in the vehicle’s ashtray was a pipe containing residue and two pieces of a substance believed to be crystal methamphetamine.

Thomas was arrested and is charged with second-offense first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), second-degree fleeing/evading police, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, and reckless driving. Thomas was also arrested for a parole violation.

Photo courtesy of the Whitley County Detention Center.