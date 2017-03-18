KSP Seeking Public Assistance Finding Missing/Runaway Juvenile





(Dry Ridge, KY) – The Kentucky State Police Post 6 are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a runaway/missing juvenile.

Halley Hellen Pensinger, (17) of Falmouth, KY, is a white female with brown hair (shoulder length), blue eyes, approximately 140 pounds and is five foot four inches tall.

She was last seen on March 16, 2017, at the shell station in Falmouth, KY, at approximately 5:30 p.m. She was wearing blue jeans, gray hoodie with dark blue lettering and gray slip on shoes.

If anyone has information about her location, they are asked to contact the Kentucky State Police at 859-428-1212 or your local Police agency.

This case is under investigation by Trooper Joseph Boyce.



