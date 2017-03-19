BIGBARN Radio Live

Stolen Vehicle and Fugitive Arrest / Laurel County

Sunday, 19 March 2017 12:40
London, Ky. – On Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at approximately 5:30 PM, the KSP Appalachian Narcotics Investigation Interdiction Team was monitoring traffic on Interstate 75 in Laurel County when Trooper Michelle Lang stopped a 2009 Chrysler Sebring for a traffic violation near the 41-mile marker.

Upon further investigation, Trooper Lang discovered the operator, Randy J. Chaney, 46, of Celina, OH was a wanted fugitive from Ohio and Kentucky. Trooper Lang also learned the vehicle he was operating had been reported stolen.

Chaney was arrested at the scene and lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center. He was charged with Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or More, Fugitive from another State and numerous other traffic charges.

Trooper Lang is continuing the investigation.

Photo courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

