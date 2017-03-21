Drug and Fugitive Arrest / Laurel County





London, Ky. – On Saturday, March 18, 2017 at approximately 11:17 PM, Trooper Derrick Combs was patrolling the Hal Rogers Parkway in Laurel County when he stopped a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt for a traffic violation.

Upon further investigation, Trooper Combs discovered the operator Julian Carbajal, 27, of Austin, Texas was a wanted fugitive from the state of Texas. A search of the vehicle was conducted and Trooper Combs located 5.7 ounces of suspected crystal methamphetamine along with other items of drug paraphernalia.\

Carbajal was arrested at the scene and lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center. He was charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree and Fugitive from another State.

Trooper Combs is continuing the investigation. He was assisted by Troopers from Post 11.

Photo courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.