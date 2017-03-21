BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 770 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

Clay County Native Keeps Downtown Business Thriving with SKED Loan

Tuesday, 21 March 2017 12:25 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Manchester, KY - Rhonda Bowling purchased a historic jewelry store in Manchester, Kentucky in January 2017. She knew she could take the prime retail spot, create her own small business and keep the shop's rich history alive in one of the fastest growing areas of the city.

She's worked to make it her own by restoring many of the original fixtures, keeping the bones of the store in place and adding her own flair to create a unique and inviting shopping experience.

Bowling's dreams were given a jumpstart when she turned to Southeast Kentucky Economic Development Corporation (SKED) to help fund the purchase of new equipment and inventory for her new business.

Pictured is Rhonda Bowling Owner Rogers of Manchester.  For more information about the store visit her Facebook page Rogers of Manchester



user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.