Clay County Native Keeps Downtown Business Thriving with SKED Loan

Manchester, KY - Rhonda Bowling purchased a historic jewelry store in Manchester, Kentucky in January 2017. She knew she could take the prime retail spot, create her own small business and keep the shop's rich history alive in one of the fastest growing areas of the city.

She's worked to make it her own by restoring many of the original fixtures, keeping the bones of the store in place and adding her own flair to create a unique and inviting shopping experience.

Bowling's dreams were given a jumpstart when she turned to Southeast Kentucky Economic Development Corporation (SKED) to help fund the purchase of new equipment and inventory for her new business.

Pictured is Rhonda Bowling Owner Rogers of Manchester.








