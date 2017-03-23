Beshear: Hardin County Man Arrested for Allegedly Seeking Sex with Minor





FRANKFORT, KY. – Attorney General Andy Beshear and his Cyber Crimes Unit have announced a Hardin County man has been arrested for allegedly seeking sex with a minor.

Timothy Scott Walters, 50, of Elizabethtown, has been charged with one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system for the purpose of procuring a minor for a sex offense, a Class D felony.

According to Beshear’s cyber investigators, Walters became the subject of investigation after posting an online ad seeking sex with a minor and sending sexually explicit photos of himself through email to cyber investigators.

Walters, a United States Postal Service employee, was identified and located with the assistance of United States Postal Inspectors. During an interview with cyber investigators, Walters admitted he had sent the images.

Cyber investigators executed a search warrant of Walters’ home in Elizabethtown with the assistance of the Elizabethtown Police Department. Cyber investigators pursuant to the warrant seized several electronic devices.

Walters was lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center. He was scheduled to be arraigned in Hardin District Court Tuesday.

The work of the Cyber Crimes Unit, a division of the Department of Criminal Investigations in the Office of the Attorney General, is part of Beshear’s core mission to keep sexual predators away from Kentucky’s families and children.

“The Attorney General is the chief advocate and protector for our Kentucky families, and it’s our job to ensure our communities are safe by taking off the streets anyone who would exploit children,” Beshear said. “I want to thank the United States Postal Inspectors and the Elizabethtown Police Department for working with my office on this case.”

Beshear’s work to prevent child abuse has led to nearly 80 arrests, indictments and convictions of online child predators in 2016.