Audio versions of two college planning books now available online

Thursday, 23 March 2017
FRANKFORT, Ky.— Two more college planning books are now available in audio versions on the website of the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

“Surviving College” provides tips that will help high school seniors during their first year on campus. Topics include class schedules, staying healthy, living in a dorm and campus life.

“The College Circuit” is geared to students from middle school on up. It covers preparing for college and careers, financial advice and paying for college.

The two books join “Getting In,” a complete guide to college admissions and financial aid geared to high school juniors and seniors, on www.kheaa.com.

Hard copies of all three books are available by emailing publications@kheaa.com.

KHEAA is the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses.

For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit www.kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-7214.

