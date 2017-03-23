BIGBARN Radio Live

KSP Investigates an Officer Involved Shooting in Owsley County

Thursday, 23 March 2017 10:35
BOONEVILLE, Ky. (March 23, 2017) –The Kentucky State Police is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred at approximately 11:00 pm last night at a residence just east of Booneville.

The initial investigation indicates that the Owsley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute at an apartment on Booneville Home Road. While investigating the alleged altercation, the Sheriff’s Office encountered a suspect armed with a knife inside the residence at which time shots were fired, fatally injuring the suspect.

The identities of the Sheriff’s Deputy involved and the deceased suspect have not been released at this time.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7.

