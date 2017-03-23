BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 674 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

Driver and a teenage passenger airlifted to UK Hospital after Monday night crash in Laurel County

Thursday, 23 March 2017 10:48 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Larry Parrott and Deputy Josh Morgan investigated a single vehicle serious injury traffic crash which occurred on Laurel River Church road approximately 7 miles east of London on Monday night March 20, 2017 at approximately 8:09 PM.

The investigating deputies report that apparently a black colored Chevrolet SUV was traveling southbound on Laurel River Church Road when the vehicle traveled out of control, leaving the roadway striking 2 mailboxes then overturning into a creek on its side. Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Jared Malicoat age 26 of Jackson Rd., East Bernstadt – airlifted by helicopter to UK Med Hospital Lexington for treatment of serious injuries.

A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Crit Solomon age 19 of East Laurel River Church Rd., London – airlifted by helicopter to UK Med Hospital Lexington for treatment of serious injuries.

Investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing. Agencies assisting at the scene included: Campground Volunteer Fire department, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, PHI helicopter, and Air Methods helicopter.

Photo of crash site attached:


user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.