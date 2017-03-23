Driver and a teenage passenger airlifted to UK Hospital after Monday night crash in Laurel County

Investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Larry Parrott and Deputy Josh Morgan investigated a single vehicle serious injury traffic crash which occurred on Laurel River Church road approximately 7 miles east of London on Monday night March 20, 2017 at approximately 8:09 PM.

The investigating deputies report that apparently a black colored Chevrolet SUV was traveling southbound on Laurel River Church Road when the vehicle traveled out of control, leaving the roadway striking 2 mailboxes then overturning into a creek on its side. Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Jared Malicoat age 26 of Jackson Rd., East Bernstadt – airlifted by helicopter to UK Med Hospital Lexington for treatment of serious injuries.

A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Crit Solomon age 19 of East Laurel River Church Rd., London – airlifted by helicopter to UK Med Hospital Lexington for treatment of serious injuries.

Investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing. Agencies assisting at the scene included: Campground Volunteer Fire department, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, PHI helicopter, and Air Methods helicopter.

