Auditor Harmon Announces State Committee for School District Audits Meeting Schedule





Regular Meetings Scheduled for Fiscal Year July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018

FRANKFORT, Ky. (March 23, 2016) – State Auditor Mike Harmon announced today, in accordance with Kentucky’s Open Meetings Law (KRS 61.820), the regular meeting schedule of the State Committee for School District Audits. The Committee is chaired by the State Auditor.

The regular quarterly meetings and an additional regular meeting of the Committee for 2017-2018 are scheduled for Sept. 21, 2017; Oct. 19, 2017; March 15, 2018; March 22, 2018; and June 21, 2018. The meetings will be held at the Office of the Auditor of Public Accounts, 209 St. Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601. Each meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Eastern time.

The Committee, formed by the Kentucky General Assembly, is in charge of ensuring that each school district board of education is audited once every fiscal year. In addition to the State Auditor, members of the Committee include representatives of the Governor, Attorney General, Legislative Research Commission’s Office of Educational Accountability, and the Commissioner of Education.