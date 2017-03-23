BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 675 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

Auditor Harmon Announces State Committee for School District Audits Meeting Schedule

Thursday, 23 March 2017 11:11 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Mike Harmon


Regular Meetings Scheduled for Fiscal Year July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018

FRANKFORT, Ky. (March 23, 2016) – State Auditor Mike Harmon announced today, in accordance with Kentucky’s Open Meetings Law (KRS 61.820), the regular meeting schedule of the State Committee for School District Audits. The Committee is chaired by the State Auditor.

The regular quarterly meetings and an additional regular meeting of the Committee for 2017-2018 are scheduled for Sept. 21, 2017; Oct. 19, 2017; March 15, 2018; March 22, 2018; and June 21, 2018. The meetings will be held at the Office of the Auditor of Public Accounts, 209 St. Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601. Each meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Eastern time.

The Committee, formed by the Kentucky General Assembly, is in charge of ensuring that each school district board of education is audited once every fiscal year. In addition to the State Auditor, members of the Committee include representatives of the Governor, Attorney General, Legislative Research Commission’s Office of Educational Accountability, and the Commissioner of Education.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.