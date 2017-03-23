BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 611 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

Free concert this Sunday March 26, 2017 featuring The Voices of Appalachia

Thursday, 23 March 2017 11:44 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Alice Lloyd College Music Office invites you to a FREE concert featuring The Voices of Appalachia in Concert along with the Wampler Caudill Acoustic Ensemble this Sunday, March 26, 5:00 PM, in Miss June’s Meadow.

Repertoire will include traditional sacred choral, blue grass, gospel blues, & shaped-note acapella.

In the event of cold or rain, the concert will be in Campbell Arts Center.

ALC Music Office: (606) 368-6082

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.