Free concert this Sunday March 26, 2017 featuring The Voices of Appalachia
Alice Lloyd College Music Office invites you to a FREE concert featuring The Voices of Appalachia in Concert along with the Wampler Caudill Acoustic Ensemble this Sunday, March 26, 5:00 PM, in Miss June’s Meadow.
Repertoire will include traditional sacred choral, blue grass, gospel blues, & shaped-note acapella.
In the event of cold or rain, the concert will be in Campbell Arts Center.
ALC Music Office: (606) 368-6082