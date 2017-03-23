Three Manchester residents facing drug related conspiracy charge in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Jason Back along with Deputy Shawn Jackson, Deputy Daniel Grigsby and his K-9 "Edge" arrested three individuals on US 25, approximately 1/2 mile south of London on Wednesday afternoon March 22, 2017 at approximately 1:05 PM.

The arrests occurred after an investigation was conducted by Sheriff's detectives and deputies and these subjects were found in a vehicle in possession of suspected crystal meth, two loaded needles, digital scales, marijuana, rolling papers, a .40 caliber handgun and a .38 special handgun.

The arrested individuals were identified as:

• Sam Wooton age 73 of Wooton Dr., Manchester charged with conspiracy to traffic in a control substance – first offense

• Robert Hubbard age 30 of South Hwy 11, Manchester charged with conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance – first offense

• Robert Wooton age 49 of Wooton Drive, Manchester charged with conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance – first offense; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana

All three individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Sheriff Root stated that drug investigations will continue on a daily basis at the Sheriff's office.

Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo of "Edge" by LSO