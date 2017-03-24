PSA - Programs offered by the Clay County Extension Office for April 2017

Upcoming Programs

►Healthy Home Keep It Dry will be held April 3rd at 6:00 pm at the Extension Office. We get many questions here at the office about mold and mildew in a home. Excessive moisture can contribute to several health issues related to allergies, headaches and asthma. It can also cause your home to smell musty. What can you do as a homeowner to eliminate excessive moisture in and around your home? Sign up for this meeting by calling 598-2789. The program is free and open to the public.

►Prepare To Care will be held April 6th at 6:00 pm at the EXCEL Building. It is important to take responsibility to protect yourself and those around you by talking about and putting together a caregiving plan for the future. A plan will increase control, reduce stress and financial burden. It is never too early to start the caregiving conversation. This program is free and open to the public, but please call 598-2789 to register.

►The Clay County 4-H Talk Meet and Demonstration Contest will be held Monday, April 10th at the EXCEL Building. Registration will be at 4:30 pm and contest will start at 5:00 pm. All blue ribbon winners from each category will be entered into a drawing for $50!!! FREE & open to all Clay County ages 9-19. For more information, contact Alissa Sebastain at 598-2789 or check out our website at https://clay.ca.uky.edu/content/4-h-youth-development.

►Cutting Party is scheduled for April 11th from 3-5:00 pm at the Extension Office. Clay County Homemakers and other interested individuals will be having a “Cutting Party” to make turbans for Clay County Cancer patients. If you are interested in attending or want to donate t-shirt fabric, please let us know by calling 598-2789. We will be donating the turbans to the Clay County Cancer Coalition.

►Jeff will present two Private Pesticide Applicator Trainings on April 13th; one at 10:00 am and the other at 6:00 pm at the Extension Office. You must call us at 598-2789 and sign up for the time that best suits you.

►Hippity, Hoppity, Easter is on its way! Come join us on April 13th from 6-7:30 pm at the EXCEL building beside McDonald's for Family Fun Night for some Easter fun! We will have crafts, pictures, coloring pages, games, cookies and story time. Join us for a fun evening with your family! FREE & open to the public!

►Sauces, Dips & Dressings will be on April 19th at 10:00 am at the Clay County Extension Office. Sauces, Dips & Dressings can be to food as accessories are to garments. They add appeal and flavor and can create a completely different taste. They are also, generally less expensive and more flavorful than purchased ones. Call 598-2789 to register. FREE & open to the public!

►Foot Care for the Diabetic will be on April 20th at 6:00 pm at the Clay County Extension Office. If you are a diagnosed diabetic, you can purchase one pair of shoes a year and your insurance will pay for them. We will have a representative here on April 20th for you to order your shoes. She will measure and make molds of your feet for a good fit. She will also do a program on how important foot care is for the diabetic. The program is FREE, but you must call 598-2789 to register to attend.

►The next Clay County Cattlemen’s Association Meeting will be on Tuesday evening, April 25, 2017 at 6:00 pm at the EXCEL Building. John Chism, Director of Marketing for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and Travis Gabbard, Marketing Specialist for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, will be with us that evening. John and Travis put together the weekly Kentucky Livestock and Grain Marketing Report. They will give a presentation on how cattle are graded and how prices are determined. As always, give us a call at 598-2789 to register so that we will plan enough food. If you wish to invite other cattlemen, feel free to do so. Just make sure that you register them!

