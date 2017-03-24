Single vehicle fatal crash - Whitley County









WCSD Press Release | Mar 24, 2017 | - The sheriff’s department regrets to confirm a single vehicle crash resulted in the death of a Golden’s Creek community resident.

Glen Gentry, 76, was the only occupant of a 2002 GMC Sierra truck, which overturned along Rock Springs Road near the Mulberry community.

Detective John Hill was dispatched to the scene around 2:30 p.m. March 23, 2017. Members of the Patterson Creek Fire Department, Whitley County EMS and Whitley Co. Coroner Andy Croley also responded. Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to be factors.

Please join the sheriff’s department in keeping Gentry’s family and friends in your thoughts or prayers.