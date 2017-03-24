BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 630 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

Scholarship helps students get training in high-demand fields

Friday, 24 March 2017 11:13 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share



FRANKFORT, Ky. — Applications for the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship are now available from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

The scholarship helps Kentuckians who have not yet earned an associate’s degree pay for training that leads to a certificate or credential in a high-demand workforce field.

For the 2017-18 academic year, the workforce fields are construction, health care, advanced manufacturing, transportation/logistics and business services/information technology.

Recipients must be Kentucky residents, be U.S. citizens or permanent residents and have a high school diploma or GED.

For 2017-18, the maximum award is estimated to be about $3,900.

The deadline to apply is June 15.

To apply, students must submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which can be found at www.fafsa.gov. They must also submit a Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship application. It can be found by signing in at www.kheaa.com, or creating a MyKHEAA account if they don’t already have one and clicking on the “Apply Online for Scholarships” link.

For more information, please contact KHEAA at 800-928-8926, ext. 67391, or studentaid@kheaa.com.

KHEAA is the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses.

For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit www.kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-7214.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.