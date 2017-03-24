Scholarship helps students get training in high-demand fields









FRANKFORT, Ky. — Applications for the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship are now available from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

The scholarship helps Kentuckians who have not yet earned an associate’s degree pay for training that leads to a certificate or credential in a high-demand workforce field.

For the 2017-18 academic year, the workforce fields are construction, health care, advanced manufacturing, transportation/logistics and business services/information technology.

Recipients must be Kentucky residents, be U.S. citizens or permanent residents and have a high school diploma or GED.

For 2017-18, the maximum award is estimated to be about $3,900.

The deadline to apply is June 15.

To apply, students must submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which can be found at www.fafsa.gov. They must also submit a Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship application. It can be found by signing in at www.kheaa.com, or creating a MyKHEAA account if they don’t already have one and clicking on the “Apply Online for Scholarships” link.

For more information, please contact KHEAA at 800-928-8926, ext. 67391, or studentaid@kheaa.com.

KHEAA is the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses.

For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit www.kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-7214.