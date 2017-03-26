Wanton endangerment arrest made in Bell County following standoff

Pineville, Ky. - On March 25, 2017 at 7:49 p.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call from Bell County Dispatch needing assistance on a domestic complaint on Harbell Heights Road approximately two miles from Pineville.

Bell County Deputies along with two troopers from Post 10 arrived at the residence and received information that the female fled from the residence to a nearby house. Troopers and deputies witnessed the male individual with a long firearm and attempted to negotiate with him. He fled back inside after pointing the weapon at officers.

At this time KSP along with Bell County Deputies have the scene surrounded. KSP has attempted for several hours to negotiate with the male individual to surrender. KSP Special Response Team (SRT) has been activated and heading to the residence to assist. Bell County Sheriff’s Department has obtained an arrest warrant for wanton endangerment 1st degree.

Once KSP Special Response Team arrived they continued to negotiate with him. At 3:25 a.m. Jason Lankford, 37, of Pineville was taken into custody. Bell County Sheriff’s Department charged Mr. Lankford with wanton endangerment 1st degree and lodged him into the Bell County Detention Center.

Case is still under investigation by Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

Scene photo provided by KSP

Inset photo of the accused courtesy of the Bell County Detention Center.