OREGON TROOPERS ARREST A TERREBONNE MAN DURING A RALLY AT THE CAPITOL MALL
MARION COUNTY, OR - On March 25, 2017, at about 11:00 a.m., Oregon State Police Troopers responded to the area just outside the Oregon Capitol where 200 to 300 people of two opposing groups were involved in a disturbance.
One person identified as Matthew Curtis HEAGY, age 31, of Terrebonne, used pepper spray and sprayed a trooper. The subject was detained and found to also be carrying a concealed firearm.
It was determined that HEAGY is a convicted felon and was in possession of a Firearm. During the time of the event, the firearm was never displayed.
HEAGY was arrested for the following charges:
* Felon in Possession of a Firearm
* Carry Concealed Weapon - Firearm
This is an active investigation and no further information is available.