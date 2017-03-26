OREGON TROOPERS ARREST A TERREBONNE MAN DURING A RALLY AT THE CAPITOL MALL

MARION COUNTY, OR - On March 25, 2017, at about 11:00 a.m., Oregon State Police Troopers responded to the area just outside the Oregon Capitol where 200 to 300 people of two opposing groups were involved in a disturbance.

One person identified as Matthew Curtis HEAGY, age 31, of Terrebonne, used pepper spray and sprayed a trooper. The subject was detained and found to also be carrying a concealed firearm.

It was determined that HEAGY is a convicted felon and was in possession of a Firearm. During the time of the event, the firearm was never displayed.

HEAGY was arrested for the following charges:

* Felon in Possession of a Firearm

* Carry Concealed Weapon - Firearm

This is an active investigation and no further information is available.