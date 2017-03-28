Two airlifted to UK Hospital after a three vehicle traffic crash in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Brandon Broughton investigated a 3 vehicle serious injury traffic crash which occurred on US 25 approximately 7 miles south of London on Tuesday morning March 28, 2017 at approximately 8:19 AM.

The investigating deputies report that apparently a white colored Jeep Wrangler was traveling southbound on US 25 when maroon colored Pontiac Grand Prix had to stop suddenly due to a vehicle in front of it making a left-hand turn.

The Jeep Wrangler was unable to stop in time swerving to the left and struck the Pontiac Grand Prix. The Jeep Wrangler then traveled into the opposing line and struck a red colored GMC Sierra head on.

• The driver and only occupant of the Jeep Wrangler was identified as Justin Adams age 23 of N. Arkle Rd., Gray, Kentucky – injured and transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment

• The driver and only occupant of the maroon colored Pontiac Grand Prix was identified as David Kelly age 63 of South Kay Ln., London – uninjured

• The driver of the red colored GMC Sierra was identified as Champion Richmond age 44 of OW Ln., London – flown from London airport to UK Medical Center Lexington for treatment of injuries; passenger – James Wells age 54 Of Somerset Rd., London – flown from St. Joseph Hospital London to UK Medical Center Lexington for treatment of injuries. Both occupants had to be extricated from their vehicle.

Assisting at the scene of the crash was: For Laurel Sheriff's office – Capt. Chuck Johnson, Sgt. Brett Reeves, and Deputy Daniel Grigsby. Also assisting was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County; Lily Volunteer Fire Department; West Knox Volunteer Fire Department; London Laurel Rescue Squad, Air Methods helicopter.

Photo of crash site provided by Deputy Brandon Broughton.



