Death Investigation / McCreary County

Death Investigation / McCreary County

Tuesday, 28 March 2017 13:10
London, Ky. – On Saturday, March 25, 2017 at approximately 12:30 AM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London was notified of a residential structure fire with a fatality on Walnut Lane in the Pine Knot community of McCreary County.

KSP Arson Investigator Detective Brian Lewis along with Detective Billy Correll arrived on the scene and learned that William C. South, 63, of Pine Knot was located inside the residence deceased by the Pine Knot Fire Department.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time however, foul play is not suspected.

KSP Arson Investigator Detective Brian Lewis and Detective Correll are continuing the investigation. They were assisted at the scene by Troopers from Post 11, Pine Knot Fire Department, Whitley City Fire Department, McCreary County EMS, McCreary County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Fire Marshall’s Office and McCreary County Coroner’s Office.

