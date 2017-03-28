Fatal ATV crash in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Chris Edwards along with Lieut. Greg Poynter conducted a death investigation off Branch Rd., East off a trail in that area, approximately 6 miles north of London on Tuesday morning March 28, 2017.

The Sheriff's office responded to the discovery of an ATV crash which had apparently occurred overnight and was discovered on Tuesday morning at 8:26 A.M.

Investigators report that apparently a 4 wheeler ATV driven by Floyd Pittman age 59 of Branch Road East, East Bernstadt slid off the trail ejecting the driver. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Laurel County Coroner's office.

Agencies assisting at the scene included Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue Squad, and East Bernstadt Volunteer Fire Department.

Scene photo provided by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office



