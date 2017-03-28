Current Clay County Tourism Commission Described As FRAUDULENT During Special Called Council Meeting

Mayor Garrison looks on as City Clerk Mamie Smith reads a tentative tax ordinance for himself and the council to discuss

Photo courtesy of The Manchester Enterprise

Manchester, KY - The Manchester City Council held a special meeting Monday afternoon March 27, 2017 in regards to the proposed restaurant/lodging tax that would be imposed on customers of restaurants and motels/hotels located within the city limits of Manchester, KY.

The meeting was called in order for the council to read and discuss a tentative tax ordinance and to decide whether to form a new Tourism Commission or support the current Manchester/Clay County Tourism Commission.

However, that decision could not be made after Manchester City Attorney Jenna Corum advised Mayor James Ed Garrison & the council that she had contacted the Kentucky Department for Local Government & learned that the current commission was not legal and according to the department was fraudulent.

It appears that Mayor Garrison along with the city council are in favor of the tax and intend to move forward with the creation of a new tourism commission.

