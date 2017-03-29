Death Investigation / Clay County





London, Ky. (March 29, 2017) – Kentucky State Police Detectives are investigating the discovery of a body located in a wooded area off Whites Branch Road in Clay County.

The remains were located by Troopers on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at approximately 4:20 PM.

The remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

The identity, cause, and time of death are pending the autopsy.

Detective James Royal is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Troopers from Post 11 and the Clay County Coroner’s Office.