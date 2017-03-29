Domestic Violence arrest in Laurel County







Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Travis Napier along with Sgt. Robbie Grimes and Deputy Larry Parrott arrested Heather Hensley age 44 of Horse Creek Rd., Corbin on Monday night March 27, 2017 at approximately 9:38 PM.

The arrest occurred off Horse Creek Road, approximately 8 miles south of London after deputies were dispatched to an out of control female subject there.

When deputies arrived at the scene they learned that this subject had allegedly been fighting with her mother and brother and had apparently kicked her mother in the face and scratched her brother.

Heather Hensley was charged with assault – fourth degree – domestic violence and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.