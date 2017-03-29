Complaint of intoxicated female fighting with her father - Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Larry Parrott along with Detective Kyle Gray and Deputy Travis Napier arrested Mary Spears age 36 of Laurel Springs Dr., London on Monday night March 27, 2017 at approximately 7:37 PM.

The arrest occurred off Laurel Springs Drive, approximately 3 miles south of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint that a female subject was at a residence intoxicated and fighting with her father.

Detective Kyle Gray was first officer on the scene and he encountered this suspect hiding behind a water heater with a stick and as he approached the suspect she swung at him several times striking him at least once. As Detective Gray attempted to arrest this subject she began to fight and struggle with him hitting and kicking him.

While being escorted to the police cruiser this subject continued to create a disturbance and when placed in the police cruiser began kicking the windows and the protective screen in the cruiser.

When deputies conducted an investigation at the scene they learned that this subject had allegedly fought with her father and lunged at him with scissors and a knife. She also threatened to strike Detective Gray with a pipe.

Mary Spears was charged with assault – third-degree – police officer is victim; assault fourth degree domestic violence; resisting arrest; menacing; public intoxication – control substances; wanton endangerment – second degree; wanton endangerment – second degree – police officer is victim; and criminal mischief – third-degree.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center. Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.



