UPDATE - Remains found Sunday in Clay County have been identified and a Laurel County man has been charged with Murder

Thursday, 30 March 2017 12:05
London, Ky. (March 30, 2017) – Kentucky State Police Detectives are investigating the discovery of a body located in a wooded area off Whites Branch Road in Clay County.

The remains were located by Troopers on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at approximately 4:20 PM.

The remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

** UPDATE **

The remains have been identified as Shannon M. Saylor, 36, of London, KY. She was the subject of a missing person investigation since Saturday, March 04, 2017.

Upon further investigation, Jeffrey S. Taylor, 47, of London was arrested on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at approximately 10:42 PM. He was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center and charged with Murder and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

KSP Detective James Royal is continuing the investigation.

Photo courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

