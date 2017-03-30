BIGBARN Radio Live

Kentucky State Police Post 14 Ashland Arrest Lawrence County Resident On Felony Criminal Abuse of a Child

Thursday, March 29, 2017
Ashland, Ky. – On Thursday, March 29, 2017 at 249 p.m. the Kentucky State Police Post 14 Ashland received a report of physical abuse to a four year of age child.

Master Trooper Craig Morella responded and began an investigation into the incident. Visible injuries (multiple cuts and bruises) were present on the child and information received during the investigation confirmed Billy J. Keeton had inflicted the injuries.

The child was transported to Three Rivers Medical Center, treated for the injuries and released.

(At this time no additional details surrounding the incident are available for release.)

Billy J. Keeton, age 29, of Blaine, KY was arrested, lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center and charged with:

Criminal Abuse 1st Degree-Child 12 or Under

The incident remains under investigation by Master Trooper Craig Morella.

Contact: Master Trooper Michael Murriell 606-928-6421

