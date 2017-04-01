BIGBARN Radio Live

Career Fair held at Keavy Elementary School in Laurel County

Saturday, 01 April 2017
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that Sgt. John Inman along with Deputy Josh Morgan and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo participated in a Career Day event at Keavy Elementary School on Friday March 31,2017.

Deputies provided an exhibit with pictures of the many services that the Laurel County Sheriff's Office provide. In addition, deputies presented a short informal talk with the students. The deputies enjoyed their interaction with all the students of Keavy School.

Sheriff Root appreciates the opportunity for his deputies to participate and interact with Laurel County children stating that: "our young people are the future leaders of our county."

Pictured are Mrs. Vorbeck's Kindergarten class at the Laurel Sheriff's Office informational exhibit.
Pictured on the back row is (Left to Right) Deputy Josh Morgan, Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, and Sgt. John Inman.

