Complaint leads to arrest of a Laurel County teenager

Saturday, 01 April 2017 10:59 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Taylor McDaniel along with Sgt. Robbie Grimes and Deputy Josh Morgan arrested Kaitlyn Watkins age 19 of Highway 490, East Bernstadt on Thursday night March 30, 2017 at approximately 10:43 PM.

The arrest occurred off KY 490 approximately 9 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance there.

Upon arrival deputies determined that this subject was under the influence and had created a disturbance there.

This subject admitted to snorting meth last date.

Kaitlyn Watkins was charged with public intoxication – control substances and assault – fourth degree and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

