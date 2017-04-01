BIGBARN Radio Live

MISSING - 14-year-old male juvenile / Laurel County

Saturday, 01 April 2017 16:48
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Josh Morgan is investigating a missing 14-year-old male juvenile suspected of being a runaway.

He is identified as Zachary Jununten and is described as a white male, 5'2", 155 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair above ear length, light complexion, last seen wearing a white button up shirt with blue stripes and blue jeans.

This individual was last seen on Hopkins Cemetery Road, approx. 6 miles south of London at approximately 1:00 PM Thursday, March 30, 2017 and apparently left on foot.

It is unknown where this individual may be going. Anyone with any information on this juvenile's whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.  Information will be strictly confidential.

Photo of this individual is attached.

