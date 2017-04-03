Two people killed and another critically injured in Sunday night crash - Laurel County









Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective/Accident Reconstructionist Chris Edwards is investigating a two vehicle double fatal traffic crash which occurred on Ky. 30, approximately 2 miles north of London on Sunday night April 2, 2017 at approximately 9:04 PM.

Detective Edwards reports that apparently an SUV was traveling northbound on Ky. 30 in the southbound lane and struck a southbound car head-on. The SUV overturned onto the roadway blocking the southbound lane. The car came to rest off the shoulder of the southbound lane.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The driver of the SUV and the driver of the car were both pronounced deceased at the scene by Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling. A passenger in the car was airlifted by PHI helicopter to UK Hospital Lexington with critical injuries.

All names of victims are being withheld until next of kin notifications. The roadway was shut down for several hours for the Sheriff's office to conduct accident reconstruction.

Assisting at the scene for the Laurel County Sheriff's Office was: Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Larry Parrott, Deputy Charlie Johnson, Deputy Tayler McDaniel, deputy Gary Mehler, Deputy Shannon Jones, and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo.

Also assisting was: Constable Chris Webb, East Bernstadt Volunteer Fire department, London Laurel Rescue Squad, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Laurel County Volunteer Fire Department, Laurel County Public Safety, Laurel County Emergency Management, Laurel County Coroner's office, PHI helicopter, and Kentucky Highway Department.

Investigation is continuing by Sheriff's Detective Chris Edwards.



