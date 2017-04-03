BIGBARN Radio Live

KSP Post 11, London announces huge success at the 2017 Trooper Jason Vanhook Memorial Bass Tournament / Laurel County

London, Ky. (April 03, 2017) – Kentucky State Police Post 11, London is pleased to announce that the 2017 Trooper Jason Vanhook Memorial Bass Tournament was a huge success. It was held Saturday, April 01, 2017 at the Conley Bottom Resort Boat Ramp located at 270 Conley Bottom Road Monticello, KY.

KSP Post 11 would like to congratulate Bill and Austin Johnson of Hazard, KY who took 1st place prize of $ 1,000.00 cash with a total of 5 fish caught, weighing in at 19.56 pounds. The two also won the biggest fish caught prize of $100.00 cash weighing in at 6.35 pounds.

Post 11 would like to thank all the sponsors who allowed the tournament to be a success: Auto Zone of London, Advance Auto Parts of London, O’reilly Auto Parts of London, Saddle Brook Bait&Tackle of London, London Bait&Tackle, Mark’s True Value of London, Dog Patch Trading Post, Tincher Williams Cheverolet, Sun Auto Parts of Somerset, Burnside Bait&Tackle, Auto Zone of Somerset and C&E Outdoors of corbin.

All proceeds went to support Trooper Island Camp.

Pictured Left to right: Bill Johnson, Austin Johnson and Trooper Lloyd Cochran

