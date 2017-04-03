BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 846 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

SRU (Special Response Unit) activated and barricaded suspects arrested in Laurel County

Monday, 03 April 2017 12:01 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Bryon Lawson and Sgt. John Inman along with Laurel Sheriff's Office Special Response Unit led by Maj. Rodney Van Zant arrested two individuals off Old Whitley Road, approximately 1 mile south of London after deputies developed information on the whereabouts of a subject wanted on outstanding warrants early Saturday morning April 1, 2017 at approximately 5 AM.

When deputies arrived at the residence the suspect refused to open the door and began barricading himself inside the residence. The Laurel County Sheriff's Office SRU (Special Response Unit) was activated and a short time afterwards, the wanted suspect and a female subject exited the residence and following a brief scuffle with deputies, the two individuals were arrested.

They are identified as:

  • The individual wanted on outstanding warrants – Philip Conley age 28 Of Watermelon Dr., London charged with fleeing or evading police – second degree – on foot; and resisting arrest.

    In addition this subject is wanted on a Laurel County warrant of arrest charging assault – fourth degree – domestic violence and terroristic threatening – third degree – allegedly this individual went to a residence, assaulted a female subject hitting her in the head several times while she held a child and also said he would slit her throat.

    In addition, this subject was wanted on a Laurel County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence and traffic violations.

  • Elizabeth Campos age 35 Of Watermelon Dr., London charged with hindering prosecution or apprehension – first-degree and resisting arrest.

    • These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

    Members of the Sheriff's Office Special Response Unit assisting included Detective James Sizemore, and Deputy Shannon Jones. Also assisting was Detective Chris Edwards and CSO Kyle House.

    Photos of accused are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

    user has no rights to post comments

    Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

    Stevie & Thelma
    Furniture
    London, Kentucky

    I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

    CREDIT in a MINUTE
    WE FINANCE!

    606-878-1363

    Learn More

    CARS CARS CARS

    TAXTIME DEALS!!


    157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
    Manchester, Kentucky
    (606) 594-8283

    (606) 594-9604

    - Complete -
    Line Of Used
    Auto Parts
    606-598-2603







    Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
    Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

    Designed by C-Double Web Development.