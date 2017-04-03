SRU (Special Response Unit) activated and barricaded suspects arrested in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Bryon Lawson and Sgt. John Inman along with Laurel Sheriff's Office Special Response Unit led by Maj. Rodney Van Zant arrested two individuals off Old Whitley Road, approximately 1 mile south of London after deputies developed information on the whereabouts of a subject wanted on outstanding warrants early Saturday morning April 1, 2017 at approximately 5 AM.

When deputies arrived at the residence the suspect refused to open the door and began barricading himself inside the residence. The Laurel County Sheriff's Office SRU (Special Response Unit) was activated and a short time afterwards, the wanted suspect and a female subject exited the residence and following a brief scuffle with deputies, the two individuals were arrested.

They are identified as:

The individual wanted on outstanding warrants – Philip Conley age 28 Of Watermelon Dr., London charged with fleeing or evading police – second degree – on foot; and resisting arrest. In addition this subject is wanted on a Laurel County warrant of arrest charging assault – fourth degree – domestic violence and terroristic threatening – third degree – allegedly this individual went to a residence, assaulted a female subject hitting her in the head several times while she held a child and also said he would slit her throat. In addition, this subject was wanted on a Laurel County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence and traffic violations.

Elizabeth Campos age 35 Of Watermelon Dr., London charged with hindering prosecution or apprehension – first-degree and resisting arrest.

These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Members of the Sheriff's Office Special Response Unit assisting included Detective James Sizemore, and Deputy Shannon Jones. Also assisting was Detective Chris Edwards and CSO Kyle House.

Photos of accused are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.