Social Services remove children from deplorable living conditions in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Daniel Grigsby along with his K-9 "Edge", and Deputy Josh Scott assisted by Detective Chris Edwards arrested two individuals off Adams Road, approximately 10 miles south of London on Monday afternoon April 3, 2017 at approximately 1:54 PM.

The arrests occurred after deputies responded to a dispute complaint there. When deputies arrived at the scene to investigate the complaint, they found a male and female adult with five juvenile children ranging from the ages of seven – thirteen in the residence.

The home had deplorable living conditions including – windows were missing, no electric in the residence, no food for the children, and no place for the children to sleep. In addition, they located the adult male subject in possession of a meth pipe with residue and straws with residue.

Upon further investigation, deputies determined that apparently the adult male subject had unlawfully entered another person's residence taking approximately $100 worth of items.

The two adults were arrested and are identified as:

Rick Smith age 32 of Adams Rd., Corbin charged with five counts of wanton endangerment – second-degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, this subject was charged with burglary – second-degree and theft by unlawful taking under $500.

Vicki Smith age 34 Of Adams Rd., Corbin charged with five counts of wanton endangerment – second-degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Social Services was called to the scene and the children were removed and placed by Social Services.

Photos of the two accused are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.