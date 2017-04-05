UPDATE: Missing 15 year old female found SAFE - Laurel County





15 year old Ciarra Thomas has been located and is safe: April 4, 2017 at 1230 P.M.

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Gary Mehler is investigating an apparent juvenile runaway case.

The reported missing juvenile is identified as Ciarra Thomas, white female, 15 years of age, 4'10", 110 pounds, green eyes, brown shoulder length hair, and a thin build. Last seen wearing blue jeans, a long sleeved blue wonder woman shirt, sandals, and carrying a pink and green backpack.

She was last seen at approximately 11:30 PM Monday night April 3, 2017 at her residence on Willie Cheek Road, 10 miles east of London and was reported to be headed to a residence on East 80 Church Rd., London, but has not yet been located.

Anyone with any information about this juvenile is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000. Information will be strictly confidential.

Photo of individual is attached.

Deputy Gary Mehler continues to investigate.