KSP Conducts Shooting Investigation in Jackson County - Two victims airlifted to UK Hospital

Wednesday, 05 April 2017 10:38 | PDF | Print | E-mail
SAND GAP, Ky. (April 5, 2017) –The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was called just after 9:15 pm last night in reference to a shooting that occurred in northern Jackson County.

The initial investigation indicates that an altercation occurred between Eric King, 36 years old of McKee, and two other men at a residence on HWY-2004. Steven Jones, 39 years old, and George Wayne Maupin, 37 years old, both from Sand Gap, were shot during the altercation, and airlifted to the University of Kentucky Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of the preliminary investigation, Eric King was arrested and charged with two counts of Assault 1st Degree and Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon. King is lodged in the Jackson County Detention Center.

The ongoing death investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Rob Morris. He was assisted at the scene by KSP Personnel, Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Jackson County EMS

Photo courtesy of the Jackson County Detention Center.

