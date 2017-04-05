BIGBARN Radio Live

KSP - Drug arrests in Bell County

Wednesday, 05 April 2017
Fourmile, KY - On Monday, April 3, 2017 at approximately 11:57p.m. Trooper Joey Brigmon with the Kentucky State Police Post 10 Criminal Interdiction Team conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 25 E in the Fourmile community of Bell County. Tpr. Brigmon made contact with the operator who advised Tpr. Brigmon his license was suspended.

Trooper First Class Dallas Eubanks deployed Canine Alex and conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle. The Canine alerted on the exterior of the vehicle. During a hand search of the vehicle, troopers located approximately 110 grams of methamphetamine that was concealed in several different electronic devices. Other items of drug paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle.

Allen Brock, 28, of Middlesboro, Shannon Goodman, 31, of Middlesboro and Jeffery Clark, 23, of Arjay were arrested and charged with trafficking controlled substance first degree, first offense (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia. All three were lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

Case is still under investigation by Tpr. Joey Brigmon. Also assisted at the scene were Tpr. Brandon Burton and TFC. Dallas Eubanks.

Photos courtesy of the Bell County Detention Center.

