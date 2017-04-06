PRIDE Offers Free Trainings for Water/Wastewater Operators
PRIDE is pleased to partner with the Kentucky Rural Water Association to present free training workshops for elected officials, drinking water professionals and wastewater professionals, thanks to a grant from USDA Rural Development. The workshops target the 42 counties served by PRIDE.
The objective is to help attendees better perform their roles and enhance the operations at their facilities.
The two-day workshops are free, but participants must register in advance. PRIDE will provide lunch to participants both days. Continuing education hours will be awarded. Some sample topics include Source Water Protection in Kentucky, Sampling Procedures and Water and Wastewater Analysis.
“We are pleased to be able to offer these workshops to water professionals again in 2017,” said PRIDE’s Tammie Wilson. “We’ve had a great response to the classes in the past. The information presented is important and very helpful to those in water and wastewater fields.”
Below are the dates and locations for this year’s training. Training starts each day at 8:30 a.m. and will end at 3:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided.
MAY 3-4, 2017
Bell/Whitley Community Action Agency
129 N. Pine Street
Pineville, KY 40977
JUNE 7-8, 2017
Cumberland Valley Area Development District
342 Old Whitley Road
London, KY 40744
JULY 26-27, 2017
Breathitt County Fire Station #2
333 Broadway Street
Jackson, KY 41339
Operators will be granted credit for actual time attending the sessions. The maximum number of training credit hours each day will be six (6) hours. The maximum number of training credit hours for the two-day course will be twelve (12) hours. Local government officials may earn continuing education hours, pending approval by the Department of Local Government.
Space is limited. Registrants will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Priority will be given to registrants from the 42-county PRIDE service area. To register, please call KRWA at 270.843.2291.
FUNDED BY A GRANT FROM USDA RURAL DEVELOPMENT
This material is based upon work supported under a grant by the Utilities Programs, United States Department of Agriculture. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in the material are solely the responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of the Rural Utilities Service.