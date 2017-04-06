BIGBARN Radio Live

Break-in suspect attempting to leave town nabbed by MPD

Thursday, 06 April 2017
Manchester, KY - On April 4, 2017 Manchester Police Department Officer Kelly Johnson and Assistant Chief Patrick Robinson were dispatched to Pat's Snack Bar in Manchester.

Upon arrival Officers found that someone had entered the business and attempted to steal items from inside of the business. The individual also gained entry to an ATM machine located inside of the business.

During the investigation it was determined that the individual was Charles Duff age 32 of London, Ky.

Asstiant Chief Patrick Robinson located the individual a short time later in a vehicle attempting to leave town. Charles Duff was arrested and charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and drug paraphernalia.

Charles Duff also had three outstanding warrants from Laurel County.

Photo of the accused courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.

Pat's Snack Bar images courtesy of Pat's Snack Bar

Article source: Manchester Police Department

