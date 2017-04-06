UPDATE: Missing juvenile has returned home safe - Laurel County





UPDATE: 15 year old Jerrod Gilbert has returned home safe - March 6, 2017 at 841 A.M.

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Taylor McDaniel is investigating an apparent juvenile runaway case reported to him on Wednesday night April 5, 2017 at approximately 9:20 PM.

The missing individual is identified as: Jerrod Gilbert, 15 years old, white male, brown hair above the ear, 6 foot, 150 pounds, blue eyes, medium build, light complexion.

Last seen at his home on Old Richmond Road near East Bernstadt wearing blue jeans and a navy blue shirt on April 4, 2017 at approximately 3:00 PM.

Anyone with any information regarding this individuals location is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000 – information will be strictly confidential.

Photo of missing juvenile is attached.



