Fatal Traffic Collision / Rockcastle County





London, Ky. (April 06, 2017) - On Thursday, April 06, 2017 at approximately 9:50 AM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a report of a single-vehicle traffic collision with a fatality on Highland Drive in the Mount Vernon community of Rockcastle County.

Upon arrival, Trooper Ritchie Baxter determined that a 1995 Ford pick-up truck operated by Thomas F. Bullen, 36, of Mount Vernon was traveling northbound on Highland Drive when lost control of his vehicle, dropped off the shoulder of the roadway, traveled through a yard in a residential area and struck the corner of a mobile home trailer on Tincher Drive.

Bullen, who was not wearing a seatbelt was pronounced dead at the scene by the Rockcastle County Coroner’s Office.

The passenger, Zackery Mullins, 27, of Brodhead, KY was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and was uninjured.

The mobile home trailer was occupied at the time of the collision, however no injuries were reported.

Drug usage is suspected to be a factor in the collision.

Trooper Baxter is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by the Mount Vernon Police Department, Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office, Rockcastle County Coroner’s Office and Mount Vernon Fire Department.