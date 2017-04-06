BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 1006 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

Injury collision in Knox County

Thursday, 06 April 2017 15:13 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Corbin, Ky. (APRIL 6, 2017) -  On April 6, 2017 at 11:11 a.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 10 received a call about a two vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. 25E and KY 830.

Troopers from Post 10 responded to the collision and began an investigation.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2017 Volvo semi-truck operated by Rodney Fultz from Tazewell, TN was stopped at the red light when a 2005 black Malibu struck the back of the truck.

Leslie Fallis, 59, of Gray was traveling north bound in the slow lane when she failed to stop striking the rear of the truck. After the initial impact of the collision, Ms. Fallis’s vehicle then slide off the roadway.

Ms. Fallis was trapped inside of her vehicle until West Knox Fire Department was able to free her from the vehicle. Ms. Fallis was transported to Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin for non-life threatening injuries. The operator of the semi didn’t receive any injuries from the collision.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected. Case is still under investigation by Tpr. Jay Sowders.

Also assisted at the scene were Tpr. Russell Maynard, TFC. Shane Jacobs, Det. Josh Bunch, Sheriff Mike Smith, West Knox Fire Department, Knox County EMS and Wallins Towing Service.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.