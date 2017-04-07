Grant helps adult students earn college credit





FRANKFORT, Ky. (April 6, 2017) — Adult Kentuckians who are interested in taking college classes may be eligible for a Go Higher Grant from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

The maximum award amount is $1,000.

Recipients must be at least 24 years old and be enrolled less than half-time at a participating Kentucky college. They must show financial need and must be U.S. citizens, nationals or permanent residents. They must also be working on their first undergraduate degree.

To apply, students must submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which can be found at www.fafsa.gov. They must also submit a Go Higher Grant application. It can be found on www.kheaa.com by clicking on the “Paying for College” tab, choosing “KHEAA-Administered Programs” and clicking on the link to the grant.

For more information about the Go Higher Grant, please contact Sheila Roe at 800-928-8926, ext. 67393, or sroe@kheaa.com.

KHEAA is the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses.

For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit www.kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-7214.