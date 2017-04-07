BIGBARN Radio Live

LONDON POLICE ARREST MAN CHARGED WITH RAPE AND INCEST

Friday, 07 April 2017
LONDON KY — On Tuesday, April 4th London Police Det. Sgt. Joe Smith arrested Kenneth R. Rogers, 41, of London.

An indictment warrant was issued in Laurel Circuit Court on March 17th, 2017 for first-degree rape and forcible incest of a child incapable of consent.

Rogers allegedly subjected a 14-year-old to sexual contact on at least three separate occasions since she was 12-years-old.

Det. Stacy Anderkin is continuing the investigation.

Rogers was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

