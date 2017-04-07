We have 801 guests online
Injury traffic crash in Laurel County
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Sgt. Robbie Grimes investigated a single vehicle injury traffic crash which occurred on Ky. 490 at Jackson Road, approximately 5 miles north of London on Thursday evening April 6, 2017.
\The injured driver was identified as Hope Woods age 25 – transported by Ambulance Inc. Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment.
Assisting at the scene was East Bernstadt Volunteer Fire Department.
Photo of crash site attached.