KSP - Harlan County man missing

Friday, 07 April 2017 12:47
Cumberland, Ky. (April 7, 2017) - On April 6, 2017 at 6:40 p.m. Kentucky State Police, Police Post 10 Harlan received a call about a missing individual in the Cumberland area of Harlan County. Trooper Rodney Sturgill responded to the residence and began an investigation after speaking with the family.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Allen Cornett (Pork chop) 38, of Cumberland left his residence on a 2015 black Honda motorcycle at approximately 2:45 p.m. on April 5, 2017 in an unknown direction of travel. He last seen wearing a gray Kentucky wildcat t-shirt with the sleeves cut off, Alabama sweatshirt, black ball shorts, and brown sandals.

Allen is a white male, 5’8’’, 220 pounds, with short brown hair and green eyes.

KSP Post 10 is asking help from the public with any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Cornett. Anyone with information can contact Post 10 at 606-573-3131.

Tpr. Rodney Sturgill is continuing the missing person investigation.

No photo of Mr. Cornett is available at this time.

