BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 3101 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

Victim of serious injury crash airlifted to UK Med Center - Laurel County

Friday, 07 April 2017 17:15 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Shawn Jackson along with Deputy Brandon Broughton investigated a single vehicle serious injury traffic crash which occurred on Conley Road, approximately 2 miles east of London on Friday morning April 7, 2017 at approximately 8:20 AM.

The investigating deputies report that apparently an automobile was traveling northbound on Conley Road when the vehicle crossed over into the opposing lane traveling off the roadway, then traveling back across both lanes of traffic in a skid and rotating and left the road a second time traveling across a driveway striking a garbage container, continuing out of control, striking a tree in the driver's door and came to rest near by.

The driver was identified as: Tonya Gray age 36 of Payne Trail, London - Trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by Bush Volunteer Fire Department and London Laurel rescue Squad.

Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County provided first aid at the scene and the driver was airlifted by PHI helicopter to UK Med Center Lexington in critical condition.

Photo of crash site attached.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.