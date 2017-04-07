Complaint of a male subject acting crazy in Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Shawn Jackson arrested Timothy Morgan age 39 of Canyon Park Rd., London on Friday afternoon April 7, 2017 at approximately 12:57 PM.

Deputy Jackson was dispatched to a complaint of a male subject acting crazy, messed up on meth and out of control .

When Deputy Jackson arrived at the scene this subject was outside and appeared very agitated and was determined to be under the influence.

This subject stated that he had done some bad meth and was still under the influence from it.

Timothy Morgan was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of Laurel County Detention Center.



